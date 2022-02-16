Thomas Neil Wicker died on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his residence in Elko, Nevada, from complications of pneumonia. He was 70 years old.
Tom was born on Aug. 3, 1951, in DeQueen, Arkansas, the second son of Neil and Dorothy Wicker. His family moved to Douglas County, Oregon in Aug. of 1952, when he was not quite a year old.
Tom grew up in several towns in southwestern Oregon; Roseburg, Winston, Oakland, Hold Beach, Coquille and Riddle. He graduated from Douglas High School in June 1970, and earned credits from Umpqua Community College. While at Douglas, he competed in track and field. In 1971, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and served in the duty stations that included Okinawa. He rose to the rank of lance corporal while in the Corps.
Tom moved to Nevada after his time in Corps and spent time in the Las Vegas area before moving to Elko in the 1980s. During his years in Elko, he worked in commercial cleaning services and operated a car-detailing business. He loved exploring old gold mines in the Elko area and prospecting for hold with his own equipment.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Stephen, and sister-in-law, Rita, of Roseburg.
In keeping with his long-hold wishes, no service will be held. Disposition was cremation conducted by Burns Funeral Home of Elko. Any memorials may be made to Saving Grace Animals Shelter of Roseburg.
