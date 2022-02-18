BARBARA FREEMAN
Barbara Freeman from Yoncalla, Oregon, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 6, 2022. From “Bless your heart” to “Bite me,” you never knew what she would say next. Like every mumu in her closet, she was a woman of many colors. She will be greatly missed.
THOMAS NEIL WICKER
Thomas Neil Wicker died on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at his residence in Elko, Nevada, from complications of pneumonia. He was 70 years old.
Tom was born on August 3, 1951 in DeQueen, Arkansas, the second son of Neil and Dorothy Wicker. His family moved to Douglas County, Oregon in August of 1952 when he was not quite a year old.
Tom grew up in several towns in southwestern Oregon: Roseburg, Winston, Oakland, Gold Beach, Coquille, and Riddle. He graduated from Douglas High School in June 1970, and earned credits from Umpqua Community College. While at Douglas, he competed in track and field. In 1971 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and served in duty stations that included Okinawa. He rose to the rank of lance corporal while in the Corps.
Tom moved to Nevada after his time in the Corps, and spent time in the Las Vegas area before moving to Elko in the 1980s. During his years in Elko, he worked in commercial cleaning services and operated a car-detailing business. He loved exploring old gold mines in the Elko area and prospecting for gold with his own equipment.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brother Stephen and sister-in-law Rita of Roseburg.
In keeping with his long-held wishes, no services will be held. Disposition was by cremation conducted by Burns Funeral Home of Elko. Any memorials may be made to Saving Grace Animal Shelter of Roseburg.
DOROTHY MAE MALONE
Dorothy was born on Aug. 8, 1932, to Loyd and Emma Bush in Pierson, Iowa, and passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 6, 2022. When she was 7 years old, her family moved to Albany, Oregon, where she lived until getting married on Nov. 27, 1948, to her husband of 52 years, CL Malone. After traveling for a few years because of work and having her two sons, Steve and David, they finally settled down in Winchester, where she had two more children, Michael and Retta. In 1973, they moved to Dixonville, where she lived until her death.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, five brothers, two sisters and daughter-in-law, Joy Malone. She is survived by her children; Steven, David (Ronda), Michael (Mary), Retta Harvey (Scott), seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Bush of Albany, numerous nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends, Ora Mae Sprague and Sherry Wilson.
Her only real hobby was spoiling her grandkids, which she had no problem doing at all.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.