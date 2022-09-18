Thomas Nemiah Flewelling, Jr., age 91, passed away Aug. 26, 2022, at home from lung cancer.
Tom was born Sept. 3, 1930, to Thomas N. Flewelling and Effie (King) Flewelling in Sangerville, Maine. He was the youngest of eight children, with three bothers and four sisters.
Tom joined the U.S. Air Force on Apr. 15, 1949. The highlight of his Air Force years was being a freight engineer on B-17, B-50 and C-124 airplanes. He retired in 1969.
Tom married the love of his life, Lois Black, on Dec. 20, 1957, at Park Wedding Chapel in Reno, Nevada. After retiring from the USAF, he moved his family to Hayfork, California, where he started work for the U.S. Forest Service — a job which lasted 20 years before he retired in November 1990.
In 1996, it was time to move again to Oregon to be near family. He lived in Sutherlin for 20 years, before another move to Roseburg.
Tom is survived by his wife, Lois, was well as son Mike and wife Jodie, daughter Cindy and husband John Pierce, three grandchildren; Megan, Jaylynn and Mike, plus eight great-grandchildren.
Tom loved the years he rode motorcycles with Mike and Cindy until he was in his 70s.
Thank you to all at Mercy Hospice, who were so caring and loving. We couldn’t have done this without your help. Thank you.
