Thomas 'Tom’ William Maher went home to the Lord on March 14, 2023, at the age of 93, in Roseburg, Oregon. He was born Feb. 25, 1930, in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Thomas and Vera Maher.
After Tom graduated from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ladd Air Force Base, now Fort Wainwright, in Alaska, where he achieved the rank of Staff Sargent. He was awarded the Army's Soldier's Medal, which is the highest award any member can receive for acts of heroism not involving combat or war. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he decided to make Fairbanks his home.
Following his retirement from the service, he joined the Fairbanks Fire Department and remained there for 28 years before retiring with the rank of Battalion Chief. He then became a real estate broker for several years.
Tom was very active in various ministries within the Catholic church. His generosity never wavered with donations to several churches and organizations, including the Free Wheelchair Mission. In collaboration with founder and president Don Schoendorfer, Tom’s donation brought wheelchairs to over six thousand people living in developing countries, for people unable to walk. He also volunteered and worked with adult children of alcoholics and members of dysfunctional families.
Tom loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling and time with friends.
He is survived by his brother, Patrick and wife, Marie Maher, numerous nieces and nephews, and close friend Bea Bethune. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Vera Maher and sister Mary K. Poole.
We are very thankful and appreciative for the great care given to Tom by Dr. Totoian, the dedicated staff (all heroes) at Brookdale Roseburg and lastly Mercy Hospice. Special thanks to Fr. Manuel Campos and Fr. Cletus Osumi for their ministering the Anointing of the Sick Sacrament numerous times during Tom's long illness, and to Fr. Emil S. Payer, for the many letters of encouragement and prayers.
There will be a funeral mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roseburg, Oregon, at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. After the mass, at 2 p.m., Tom will be laid to rest at Roseburg National Cemetery.
