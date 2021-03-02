TIM CONNER
Tim Conner (aka Smokey Little Hawk) left his body on February 12, 2021 to rejoice in a less fettered life. The last thing that Tim did was take a photo of Meher Baba to his heart and ask that his animals be cared for.
Tim was born in Merced, CA and spent most of his childhood moving frequently from small town to small town in CA. he moved to Oregon permanently in 1973. Professionally, he was a writer and voice talent for over 40 years. He started at KINK FM in Portland, and later voiced scores of animated characters, including Academy Award winner (Rip Van Winkle), Emmy awarded TV production (Will Vinton Christmas Special), and Clio winning commercial (California Raisins), while writing and voicing such things as National Forest Service shorts and films and hundreds of commercials. Tim’s last project was voicing the audiobook Neither Wolf nor Dog, by Kent Neubern.
As Smokey Little Hawk, he was a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and was a registered tribal artist. He felt most honored to be a conduit for Eagle Medicine, always providing his prayers and touch for each person’s injury and illness in ceremony.
Smokey was also an amazing poet, native artist, and songwriter. A small amount of his native art can be found on Etsy.
Tim was a lover of Mother Earth and all her children, as well as God, his father and closest friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine, and brother Gary along with some very grateful granddaughters, nieces, nephews and large community of friends. Each of us having been changed by the way he lived his life. Mitakweeawsen
