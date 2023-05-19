Timothy D. Tester passed away peacefully, surrounded by his daughters, in the early morning of April 3, 2023. He was born on May 23, 1952, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to Jane and Al Tester. Tim was one of six children and always had a passion for adventure and the outdoors.
His love for the water started at an early age, earning him awards at state championship swim meets in Powell, Wyoming, and later enjoying his love of fishing with his brothers and eventually his daughters.
After graduating from Roseburg High, Tim embarked on his lifelong career of being a geotechnical driller. He worked all around the world for many years, eventually working solely with his brother Pete in Anchorage, Alaska.
Tim was hard-working and dedicated, earning many safety awards throughout his career and excelling in his field. He was known on the North Slope of Alaska, as being the “go-to guy” for the job and he took the utmost pride in his work.
Tim raised three daughters in Leavenworth, Washington, where they spent their childhood playing in the rivers and mountains and have very fond memories with him. After retiring, he moved to Central Oregon, where his daughters had settled into their adult lives. Here, they were able to continue their outdoor passions with him until his final days.
Tim had a huge heart, a strong work ethic, a knack for witty jokes and pranks and the ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone he met. He is already incredibly missed by his family and friends. Tim is survived by his three daughters: Denali, Micayle and Shandon Tester. His mother, Jane Tester, and his siblings, Merrill, Pete, Mary and Margaret Tester.
A small family gathering will be held at the end of May at Whistler’s Bend, a place that is near and dear to his family.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Steelhead Oncology group here in Roseburg, or the Prostate Cancer Foundation, may be made in his honor.
