Timothy Loyd Rondeau passed away September 12, 2021 after battling Covid.
He is survived by his wife Linda, son Sean (Angela), daughter Brandy (Scott), son Jacob (Erica), and brothers, Richard and Jerry (Polly).
He has four grandchildren that he adored: Jered, Kierra, Chase and Piper. He also had numerous nieces and nephews that he loved.
He was a Vietnam veteran (66 - 67), and had a special lifelong friend that he loved as a brother, Jeff Perez. Tim was a timber cutter, a logger, and then he had a construction company that he really enjoyed.
After he retired, he and Linda loved traveling, and saw much of the United States in their 5th wheel.
Tim was an avid Seahawk fan and enjoyed going up to games with friends and family. It had become an annual event to go up there with nephew Chris and his wife Crystal.
