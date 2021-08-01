When you think of Todd Bennett, you think of that one guy in town who was talented in his cabinet-making skills, with an ungodly number of tiny dogs, and best of all, the shiniest head in all the land. But what you didnt know about Todd was his endless love of sightseeing and recreation, a love born out of his childhood experiences of house-boating on Lake Mead, and exploring the different mountain ranges and lakes of Southern California.
Todd was born on September 28, 1968, in Torrance, California, to Patricia and Gary Bennett, and has two siblings, Jason and Tanya Bennett. The middle-child syndrome was apparent, as he was known to be a clean-freak, and strived to please the people around him, with a charm that helped him develop countless, precious friendships in his life. He and his siblings had a great love for DIY projects and grew up to help establish Ideas in Wood with his father, Gary, where he then moved from California to Oregon in 1992.
The father of four children (Sydnie Bennett, Allistair Canete, Samantha Canete, and Shantelle Canete) hadnt known it, but became a father figure to a lot of other kids in his life. From towing trailers, to teaching others how to wire electrical circuits, to even teaching his kids to scuba dive, it seemed like he could do it all. He had even built numerous hand-washing stations and water tenders, all of which he became extremely proud of. And he did do it all-- with his wife and adventure buddy, Sara Bennett, he had traveled the world, and even frequented the Caribbean and Mexico before his untimely death on July 23, 2021 at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon, at the young age of 52 years. In the past, he had breathing problems, his last attack being three years prior, and then cardiac arrest this time has taken him from us far too early in his life. Regardless, he has changed the lives around him forever-- and most importantly, for the better.
If you happen to know Todd and would like to share and reminisce your memories of him, his family will be holding a mass and Celebration of Life at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Roseburg, Oregon, on Wednesday, August 4. Open casket and viewing will start at 11:00 a.m., following a rosary prayer at 11:30 a.m., with the funeral mass beginning at 12:10 p.m. A memorial service and slideshow will take place immediately after, in the gym next to St. Josephs church.
