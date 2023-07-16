Tom Tryon, our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on May 1, 2023. He was born to Auralie Ullrich Tryon and Larry Tryon on Oct. 18, 1944, in Los Angeles, California.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie and his three children, Adena (James), Davin (Tabitha) and Elisa (Tom), as well as his five grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister Susan Tryon and his beloved dogs, Luna and Charlie.
Tom grew up in the country hills outside of LA roaming free with his sister and friends where he created interesting games and connected to nature. His father Larry worked at Walt Disney Studios where the family was often invited for fun events. He developed a great imagination and joy of playing. He continued to create fun games to share with others throughout his life.
Tom attended UCLA where he met his beloved wife Bonnie, a relationship that would last for over 53 years. He was among the first in Southern California to take up volleyball, was a gifted golfer and had a great croquet shot backwards through his legs. He excelled at any sport he played and was very athletic. Tom loved hiking and backpacking, he took many family members on adventures they would never forget. He also enjoyed camping with friends and family. He had a great sense of humor and we will miss his laughter and good jokes.
Tom worked as a chiropractor providing healing and comfort to his patients throughout his career. He had a vast knowledge of natural remedies, nutrition and was one of the first to teach yoga classes in Roseburg at the Umpqua Arts Center. Many of his yoga students felt his classes changed their lives. He practiced yoga daily at home and it wasn’t unusual to find him in a unique and hilarious yoga pose. He was a true healer who always offered health information and help to anyone who needed it including his many family members. We will miss being able to ask his advice.
He was a talented musician who played guitar, the piano by ear and he performed locally with his music group. He shared the gift of music with his children and grandchildren. He loved the Beatles, Dire Straits and Bob Dylan. Tom’s dance moves were off the chart, and one friend remembered seeing him dancing alone by the river to his favorite music!
Tom was a mystic and philosopher who valued spirituality deeply. He was an avid reader of books and often engaged us in discussions about the meaning of life and other important issues about being human. His intellect was bright and he could retain vast amounts of information. His spiritual practice informed all areas of his life. He cared deeply about the Earth and its future.
Tom’s playful nature and kindness will be deeply missed by his friends and family. He was a great friend, confidant, wise soul and loving person. We hope to continue his legacy with joyful dancing, new games, meaningful living and acts of kindness. Fly free Tom, we will carry you in our hearts forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.