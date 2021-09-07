Heaven gained another angel Monday, August 16, 2021, when Tommy Leroy Smith passed away peacefully at OHSU surrounded by his family. Tom was born on April 18, 1972, in Tacoma, Washington to Samuel & Patricia Smith. Tom grew up spending time in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. Tom met his adoring wife, Michelle (Wynegar) in Oregon, and they were married on August 25, 2001. Tom worked in a variety of jobs, but most recently managed the Sizzler Steakhouse in North Bend until they closed and then went to Seven Feathers, where he worked security.
Tom's children were his pride and joy. He loved the outdoors, and spent time camping and hunting with his family. One of his favorite pastimes was computer gaming with the kids. Tom had the kindest of hearts, while being a bit mischievous at the same time. His smile said it all and he will be greatly missed by everyone.
Tom is survived by his wife, Michelle (Wynegar), son Samuel Preston Thomas Smith, daughter Kassandra Smith, parents Samuel & Patricia Smith, brother Wayne (Sandy) Smith. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
