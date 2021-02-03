Toni Ann Ritter, 75 years old, passed away on January 29, 2021 in Roseburg Oregon.
Toni was born in Mannheim, Germany to Ludmilla and Edward Kozlowska on January 6, 1946. She immigrated from Germany to the United States in 1948. She spent her childhood in Astoria and Corvallis, Oregon. After attending Corvallis High, she went on to earn a degree in education from Oregon State University. During her time at OSU, she met Dale whom she married in 1969.
In 1978, Toni and Dale moved to Roseburg, Oregon where Toni used her degree in education as a substitute teacher. After three children, Debbie, Mark, and David, Toni accepted a position as a seventh-grade English teacher at Fremont Junior High School. She enjoyed teaching seventh grade for 17 years, retiring in 2006.
Since 1979, she served as an active member at Wellspring Bible Fellowship working in high school/college ministries and serving as a volunteer church secretary. One of her greatest passions was for women’s Bible ministries, where she served as a leader and teacher for many years.
Outside of ministry and teaching, Toni loved crocheting blankets for families, gardening, and photography. Capturing special events on camera was very important to her. She also enjoyed fellowship with family and friends playing table games.
Toni is survived by Dale, her husband of 51 years; her sons, Mark of San Diego and David (Mary) of Elk Grove, CA; and her six grandchildren Elle, Colton, Jacob, Braden, Hailey, and Aubrey.
Her memorial service will be held at Wellspring Bible Fellowship, Roseburg, Oregon at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 13th, 2021.
