My lovely wife Toni Jewel Byland Corwin Triplett went home to meet her maker on June 22, 2022. She was born March 18, 1962, to Ken and Shirley Byland. The youngest of four; Kim (Don), Randy and Lisa (Vern).
After graduating from Roseburg High School in 1980, she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she married Dan Corwin and had two daughters, Courtney and Cheyenne. Toni had a career in bartending in both Las Vegas and Roseburg. Toni and her girls moved back to Roseburg where she met the love of her life Steven Triplett in 2003. We married in 2007, joining our families to include Stevie Jr., Suzi and Gabe (Sylvia).
Toni was a very proud grandma of 11 grandchildren. She always had treats for them, especially on Halloween with large candy bars. Toni and I enjoyed going to the car races so much that we started racing hornet cars at the local track with our close friend Rick Finnie. Toni always said she was a Pisces, so she needed to be close to the water. She enjoyed our camping trips to the Oregon Coast. Her greatest gift and passion was in her cooking. She loved hosting a party for any holiday for all her family and friends. She won many aprons at the annual Digg’s BBQ, which included a “best overall” win.
Toni was preceded in death by her mom Shirley (her person). She also leaves behind Wes Mullenax, her step-dad, and her lifelong friend Terri Dickinson. May her BIG SMILE be shining down on us. Celebration of Life TBA. Love you forever Baby Cakes.
