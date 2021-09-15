Tonya Rene Schulze was born December 30, 1964 to Mattie Jane Tappan Martin. And she passed from her earthly life on August 25, 2021. Tonya was preceded in death by her mother, Mattie Jane Martin, on May 20, 1999. She is survived by her father Carl Martin of Roseburg, Oregon; husband Dave Schulze of Roseburg; Sons Adrian Anderson and Ty Schulze of Roseburg, Oregon; one granddaughter, Haislynn Anderson of Roseburg; brother Robert Martin of Roseburg; sister Leslie Neill of Tyler, Texas; sister Vicki Christensen of Granbury, Texas; sister Ruby Young of Winston, Oregon; and Kim Martin of Washington. Tonya had worked at Walmart in Roseburg since it first opened and had many friends that she loved as her family from her time there. Tonya loved to bake and decorate cakes, and made many days special for those she blessed with her talent Although for us her life was cut way too short, she is now at peace and once more residing with our Mother in the heavens and we shall all see them again someday. Love you sister. I may not have said it often enough, but I will miss you every day.
