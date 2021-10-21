Travis Lee Lillard was born Aug. 11, 1977. He was raised by his loving parents and two sisters in Oakland, Oregon, and then later in Glide, Oregon. This guy had a huge heart and never met a stranger. He loved his family, friends, and hunting, but his main love was racing.
Travis passed away Monday, Oct. 11 from heart complications. He had woken up that day excited about starting fresh and making a better life for himself. We'll miss him so much, but we're thankful we know we'll see him again.
Travis was preceded in death by his father (Ray Lillard) and grandmother (Joyce Jackson). He is survived by his mother (Patsy Lillard), sisters (Annette Finnie and Lynette Fugate), grandfather (Jim Jackson), children (Sarah, Courtney, Bryson, Emily, and Brock), and grandchildren (Daisha and Brayden).
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Yoncalla Assembly of God in Yoncalla, Oregon.
