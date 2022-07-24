On Saturday, July 9, Troy Michael Bowman, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away in his sleep at home at the age of 70.
Michael was born to Troy and Irene Bowman in Pomona, California, on Sept. 26, 1951. He graduated from Roseburg High School and made his home in Douglas County his whole life, most recently in Winston.
While owning and running Michael’s Auto Trim, he became nationally known for his famous diamond tuck technique, but dreamt of being a truck driver. He achieved his goal in 1989 when he started truckin’ trees for Mark Garoutte Trucking. Michael’s entrepreneurial spirit eventually led him to become owner-operator of Michael Bowman Trucking. He was even written into the novel, “And The City Burned” by Art Spinella with his truck pictured on the cover.
Michael married the love of his life, Rena Garoutte, on Apr. 6, 1980. Together they reared four children. Michael took great pride in his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent a lot of his leisure time in Bandon, Oregon, camping, fishing and crabbing. He loved to hunt, made the best prime rib and oysters on the BBQ, could strike up a conversation with anyone, was a friend to all and happy to share a beer or Fireball while hosting in his shop.
Michael was preceded in death by his son Sam, his parents Troy and Irene, and in-laws Mark and Alphine Garoutte. He is survived by his wife Rena, daughter Larrena and her husband Rikk Martin, son Larry Carter and wife Nancy, daughter Melanie Bowman-Clark and sister Cindy Champion and her husband Rick and their children and grandchildren. He has 12 grandchildren: Kristen, Markus, Rochelle, Gavin, Chandler, Darien, Carter, Justin, Verna, Larry the III, Larry the IV and Tommy. His nine great-grandchildren are Annelaine, Blake, Benson, Alillyana, Keith, Sawyer, Carter, Hazlee and Serenity with Raynee due in October.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 24, 2022, from noon-6 p.m., at the old Garoutte Homestead, 7925 Lookingglass Rd.
