Charley J. “Chuck” Caskey was born Aug. 17, 1938, to Cecil C. Caskey and Ida Mae Pearson Caskey, in Harrison County, Texas. Upon the death of his father, Cecil Caskey in 1942, the family moved first to Muse, Oklahoma, and later to Burns, Oregon, in 1947. The family settled in Roseburg, Oregon, in 1953 where Chuck went on to attend Roseburg Senior High School.
Following high school, Chuck served in the Oregon National Guard and worked at several local businesses including operating the Garden Valley Market. He then purchased and operated Pete’s Drive-In for over three decades. Chuck was so associated with Pete’s that his grandnieces and nephews mistakenly called him Uncle Pete, which he thought was hilarious. Countless area residents and car show fans found Pete’s to be an iconic area destination over the years.
Chuck was predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Ida; infant brother, Billie Jean Caskey; son, Charles Douglas Caskey, grandson, Spencer Caskey; his sisters, Mary Caskey Booth Holcomb; Doris Caskey Reddekopp Finley; and Wilma Caskey Barker.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Debbie Caskey; grandsons, Travis and Troy Dow; sister, Irma “Lucille” Caskey Cross; brother-in-law, Clarence Barker. He leaves behind his devoted companion Carol Crawford; a wealth of friends; and former Pete’s employees. He will be greatly missed by his many nieces, nephews and their families.
Chuck’s ashes were interned within his mother’s plot at Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
