Val Snodgrass passed away April 21, 2021, at the age of 92.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Snodgrass of 50 years, her daughter Janet Dickson, and nine of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by daughter Carolyn Johnson; one brother, Sonny Hancock; grandkids, Jon Johnson and Danete Johnston; great-grandkids, Laneasha Johnson, Jaris Johnson, Kaden Johnson, Roni Johnston; great-great-grandkids, Brextin Emish, Becham Emish and Kailee Johnson.
At only 4 ft. 10 inches, she was small and feisty. She lived a long and full life. She loved her flowers and her riding mowers. She never sat still. She lived her life her way. She will be missed by many.
By her request there will be no service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.