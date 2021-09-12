February 6, 1935 - September 1, 2021
Velma has gone home to be with our Lord. With Larry, her husband of nearly 70 years at her side, she passed Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at their home.
Velma was born on Logan Ridge, Christian County, Missouri on February 6,1935, to John A. and Ermal S. Meadows.
Velma was mother to Sharon Marie and Brenda Sue. She and Larry raised their family with love and devotion in Modesto, California. In 1984, the family, now including two granddaughters, Lisa and Tami, moved to Juneau, Alaska, where their grandson Jason was born. Then in 1996 when Larry retired for the 2nd time, they moved to Roseburg, Oregon. It only took Velma about six months, and her children, grandchildren (now including the third granddaughter, Brittany), and some great-grandchildren, the family all relocated to the Roseburg area.
She was most proud of being a mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. Velma loved children and loved being a daycare provider during her years living in Alaska.
Over the years Velma was a very gracious volunteer. She spent years being a Girl Scout leader, 4-H Club leader, Band Booster, Hospitality Coordinator for First Baptist Church of Juneau among just a few of her passions.
Velma spent a total of 16 years as the Senior Talent Show Coordinator for the annual Douglas County Fair, including the August 2021 Fair. Because of Velma’s dedication to the Senior Talent Show, there has been a running joke that participants have forbidden her to ever retire from volunteering. “I kept saying that I was going to retire, but then I enjoyed every minute of it”, Velma said in a 2017 News-Review interview. One of the main reasons Velma kept coming back to volunteer is because of the numerous people she has met and friends she made. “Oh, I love the people”, she said with a laugh regarding her favorite thing about volunteering. “I love the people. I do much better behind the curtain than in front of the curtain, but I love all of the people that are in the shows.”
In honor of Velma’s hard work over the past decade, she was nominated in 2012 for the Local Fair Supporter Award through the Oregon Fairs Association. In January 2013, she won the award in recognition for significant contributions to fairs in Oregon. When they presented that plaque to me, I was so shocked, I couldn’t keep from crying, said Velma. The prestigious award was won among 36 fairs in the state of Oregon, including the Oregon State Fair.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence Larry Wheat of Roseburg, OR; daughter Sharon Smith and husband John of Sutherlin, OR; daughter Brenda Mayberry and husband Johnny of Roseburg, OR; granddaughters, Lisa Cannon and husband Cecil, Tami Quamme and husband Robert of Sutherlin, OR; grandson Jason Mayberry and wife Amber of Roseburg, OR; and granddaughter Brittany Ballew and husband Blake of Sutherlin, OR; step-grandchildren, Julie Smith, Kevin Smith and Lisa Smith; 17 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; uncle Oliver Harp of MT; brother Donald Meadows and wife Christa of Modesto, CA; sisters-in-law Helen Madsen of Hughson, CA and Annetta Winn of Weleetka, OK; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Velma was proceeded in death by her father John A. Meadows and mother Ermal S. Meadows.
Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park: 900 Santa Fe Ave., Hughson, CA 95326 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Visitation: 9:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - Graveside Service: 11:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m.
