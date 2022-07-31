Verlie Wayne Welch Jul 31, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Welch +1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Verlie Wayne Welch was born Mar. 10, 1938, and passed away on June 22, 2022. He survived by his sons, Steven B. Welch and Michel D. Welch, and many loving grandchildren, family members and friends.A service will be held for him at the Roseburg National Cemetery of the U.S. Veterans memorial on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 9 a.m. Anyone who knew Verlie is more than welcome to attend. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg contractor closes shop amid civil, small claims suits Defendants seek to dismiss medical negligence lawsuit filed by Phelps Space Age gas station opening soon in Roseburg New owners hope to develop the Parrot House into a family-friendly gathering place Phelps' defense asks to be present during evidence processing in Douglas County TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Keep reading for prizes at the library What's Up Umpqua Star Gazer: August 2022 Dennis Carr Armstrong guilty of attempted murder, assault
