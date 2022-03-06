Vernon Alpha Cathcart passed away peacefully Dec. 2, 2021 with his daughter and grandson by his side. Vern is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy, son Lance, daughter Mindy Swain, and grandchildren McKynzie and Bryce Swain and nephew, Harry Jr. Cathcart. He was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Clyde Cathcart, mother, Louise F. Cathcart and brother, Harry Clyde Cathcart. He was born April 29, 1940 in Long Beach, Washington and graduated from Redmond High School in 1958. A few years later, he began his rodeo career as a professional bull rider working for Christensen Brother’s Rodeo Company. Vern and Nancy met through rodeo and married in 1969 in Weiser, Idaho. Vern was passionate about rodeo, competing along the West Coast until the late 1970s. In 1970, he won the All-Around Title at the Sisters Rodeo. After his rodeo career, Vern began working at Sun Studs Lumber Mill and ranched sheep and cattle with Nancy’s help. In 1990, he received a top honor as a Gold Card/Lifetime member of the PRCA. He was also a rodeo judge and helped coach wrestling at Glide Jr. High. Vern enjoyed arrowhead hunting and sheep ranching with Nancy, fishing and hunting, and spent many hours watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on March 12, 2022, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, Floral Building. Refreshments and a no host bar immediately following.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Vern Cathcart to: John Barry Rose Memorial fund, 35694 Embree Bridge Ln, Burns, OR 97720.
