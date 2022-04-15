Vernon was born on Sept. 12, 1931, to Raymond and Marjorie Constantin, in Springfield, Massachusetts. He married the love of his life, Agnes Stella White, in June of 1951. They had three children, Raymond, Deborah and Kevin. Vernon served in the United States Air Force from 1949 to 1970. Vern and Agnes settled in the Fresno, California area after his time in the service, where he worked for the 7-Up Bottling Company for 20 years.
In retirement, they opened the famous Popa Vern’s Hot Dog Stand. Vern loved to travel and explore the great outdoors. On one of their favorite trips, Vern and Agnes found the little town of Winston, Oregon and decided to move there to enjoy the rest of their lives.
Vern is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, wife, children and one grandchild. He is survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild as well as nieces and nephews.
He dedicated his last years to honoring the memory of his wife by caring for children in the Douglas County area. He was passionate about addressing child poverty and hunger. He gave humbly, quietly, and generously.
A great way to remember Vern is to know that wherever you went to explore with him, he was always looking up for the birds. He loved nature and animals and all of the beauty they have to offer, especially Alaska and birds. He leaves behind a laugh we can never forget and a reminder that Christ’s grace is for all and to love God’s creation is a gift we can all enjoy together.
Vern's military honors will be held at the Roseburg VA Cemetery on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.