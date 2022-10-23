Veta Deloris Pruitt (Thornton) passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 1, 2022. She was surrounded by her four daughters and many other family members. She was blanketed in love as she took last earthly breath.
Veta was born on Nov. 14, 1934, in Sutherlin, Oregon, to Pearl and Carl Thornton. She had a happy childhood growing up in a rural area within a large family. Brothers Lloyd, Boyd and Leo and sisters Florence and Norma have proceeded her in death. Larry, her “baby brother,” lives in Grants Pass with his wife Ranae.
She was a dark haired, brown eyed beauty in her youth with a contagious smile and joyful laugh. She caught the eye of a tall, handsome young man named Clarence and, as they say, the rest is history. For 67 years, they were constant companions until his death in 2017. They weathered the ups and downs of having four daughters and the joys and heartbreaks of life. Her loyalty, dedication and love for Clarence was unfaltering. They were a testament to the dedication they both put into being married.
Veta was an avid reader. She enjoyed sewing projects, going to garage sales and feeding people. No one could make a better buttermilk biscuit, batch of caramels or pot of clam chowder. As one of her granddaughters said, when you walked into her house, the first thing you got was a hug and the second thing was fed.
As a longtime member of the Tri-City Baptist Church, she loved her church family. Her Christian faith was unshakable. Her morning routine was reading the Bible before anyone else got woke up. She loved her quiet time with God.
Veta always said that Clarence was the head of the house, but she was the quiet voice behind everything — the foundation. She taught by example and kept preaching to a minimum. Her expectations were honesty, kindness and being fair. She taught that you forgave as many times as someone needed forgiven. She always chose to see the best in people and when it was hard to see the best, she waited, knowing that everyone can be better. She was not impressed with material things or someone's social status. You would have been treated the same in her home no matter who you were. Veta was uncompromisingly herself.
Above everything in her life, she loved her family. This was her greatest accomplishment. Her husband and daughters never had one moment of doubting her love. She adored her sons-in-laws and appreciated their loving teasing and the special care they took with her; they were the sons she never had. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren brought her so much happiness. Veta never ran out of love. She would often express how lucky she was to have the family she had, but there wasn’t any luck involved. Veta, along with Clarence, created this legacy that we all have been blessed with.
All are welcome to the celebration of life on Nov. 6, 2022, at the Myrtle Creek Grange, 661 E. Riverside Dr., Myrtle Creek, Oregon, from 12-4 p.m. Please come share some food and memories with the family.
In lieu of flowers, Veta would simply have wished that you spend time with your family. You never know how much time you have left with them.
