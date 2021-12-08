Victor was born at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon, the tenth child of twelve born to Stanley Clark Brint and Bessie Belle (Densmore) Brint.
Victor graduated from Oakland High School in Oakland, Oregon in 1959. After graduation, he entered the United States Marine Corps. He spent four years in the Corps and was discharged in September 1963. During the last part of his service time, he was an Instructor Guide at the USMC Cold Weather Training Center in Bridgeport, California.
In November 1963, he married Sherry Darlene Elrod in Burbank, California. They then moved to Christmas Valley, Oregon where Victor was managing the Century Ranch.
In December 1965, they welcomed their daughter, Denise Darlene.
Victor retired from IBEW Local 659 as a heavy equipment operator. Prior to his employment with IBEW, he worked in the logging industry in various positions for Herman Fugate Logging, Fugate Bros. Logging, and Trinity Logging. He would be remembered as the "no-neck" cat operator.
Vic was happiest when he could push dirt with his cat, log trees, and work cattle. Whether fishing, hunting, logging, working cattle, helping his neighbors and friends, or simply relaxing, his faithful four-legged companion, Pecos, was always by his side for the last 15 years.
Vic is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sherry; daughter Denise Emery (Jerry); grandsons, Aaron Thompson (Marybeth), Jacob Emery, and Joseph Emery (Jaimyn). He was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Elijah Michael, Emma Elizabeth, and Vivienne Lee Thompson. One sister, Nancy Moore, and two brothers, Jerry Brint and Wendell Brint also survive him, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
