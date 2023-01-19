Victor Johnson (Job Core), 66, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, with his family by his side. Victor was born in Winston, Oregon, on June 6, 1956, to parents Edd and Rosie Josephine Johnson. He was the fifth of seven children.
Victor is survived by his life partner Odessa Quarrella, children Matthew Johnson and Malina Bentley, sisters Susan Ziebarth, Josie Burson and her husband Richard, Roberta and her husband Gary Vogelpohl, and brother Phillip Johnson and his wife Diana. Victor is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and extended family who will miss him dearly.
Victor loved his family. He enjoyed getting together and eating good food, talking about life and telling stories. He loved animals and always had a dog by his side or a bird on his shoulder. He enjoyed playing guitar and teaching his nephews new and exciting songs. Victor was always willing to get his hands dirty and help work on cars or fix things around the house. If friends or family needed anything he was ready to help.
To some he was a father, to some a brother, to some an uncle, to some he was a friend, but to all of us he was special. Victor was met in Heaven by his brothers Gene and Marty, as well as his loving mother and his father.
Grief is the last act of love, and we are all grieving. We love you and we will miss you. Until we meet again.
