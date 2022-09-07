Vince McGovern passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the age of 96. Vincent was born on Oct. 25, 1925, in Monroe, Oregon, to Phillip and Addie McGovern and was joined by two brothers, Donald and Phillip (Clifford) McGovern. Vince attended Monroe Grade School and graduated from Monroe High School in 1943. He started commercial fishing the same year on Kaboth Sands working on Seine Island for Columbia River Packers of Astoria, Oregon. He drove a team of horses and also a slimy boat to pick up fish from the island catch.

