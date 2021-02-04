Viola Elaine Kelley, born May 9, 1950 in Los Angeles, California, passed on January 31, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon from unknown causes. She was a mom, grandma, great-grandma, and best friend. She was a cancer survivor. She loved being with her family, friends and fur babies.
Viola is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Broach; father, John Kelley; brothers John and Michael Kelley; and daughter, Tamara Lee.
Viola is survived by siblings Jerry (Terry) Kelley and Pattie (Rod) Booher; son, John (Laney) Presley their children Kors and Kira, and their grandson, Kaito; daughter, Tamara Lee’s children Jenny Ayres and Mathew Barrett; several nieces and nephews; her best friend of 50 years, Raymond G. Grout; Deborah Grout and her children, Jennifer Standish with daughters Brittany and Emielia, Teresa (Chris) Bryant-Wheeler with son Nicholas, and Rebecca Bryant; Raymond S. Grout; Eric Grout with his sons, Eric Jr., Joshua and Matthew, his partner Amanda Cook and her son, Dante Cook and daughter, Kira Cook; and longtime family friends, Vicki, Bob, Jordan, Jared and Cheryl.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral at this time.
