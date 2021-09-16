Viola “Vi” Mae Anderson
(PHOTO)
Viola “Vi” Anderson passed away on August 27, 2021at age 104. Vi had been looking forward to “going home” to heaven for some time. She looked forward to seeing Jesus Christ and George, her husband of 70 years.
Vi is survived by brother, Walter Branum; daughters Kathy Robinett and Donna Morrell; son Jim Anderson; and 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Vi grew up near Chattanooga, OK. She rode a horse to school through the 9th grade before quitting to care for her mother and the farm. Vi drove a street trolley in Oakland and in San Francisco where she met her future husband, George, during WW II. Vi and George lived in Canyonville and later Myrtle Creek, OR for the past 50 years. Both were active in church with Vi teaching children’s Sunday School.
Vi enjoyed life and people. She never met a stranger. Vi was always ready to do anything – a great sport. An avid hiker, she helped form a hiking club at age 70 and began cross-country skiing then also. For her 90th birthday, Vi went sky-diving at Eugene.
There will be a private interment with no service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.