Violet Corwin was born Violet Elaine Schmidt on Feb. 2, 1934, in Reedley, California, the third child of Jake and Ethel Schmidt. After graduating from Reedley High School, she decided to choose a career in secretarial work where she specialized in insurance and legal secretarial services. She met and married Albert Huebert in 1959.
After living in the lower Central Valley area of California, they built a home in the beautiful Sierras near Mariposa, California, where they stayed until Albert passed away in the 1970s. In 1988, she met and married her second husband Asa Cree from nearby Oakhurst, California, and they lived together in her home in Mariposa where they enjoyed several happy years together including an extended trip to the Orient. This resulted in collecting several pieces of oriental art and many beautiful experiences together before returning to their home in Mariposa.
After Asa passed away in 2002, Violet again lived alone taking care of her pine tree-covered acre and her home, which she promptly had her kitchen redone to match her personal taste. This was a large property to care for. She enjoyed the natural surroundings and the wildlife she frequently saw just outside her windows. She was an accomplished pianist and often lent her talents to local churches.
In 2009, she met Duane Corwin of Roseburg, Oregon, and joined him in her third marriage in Dec. of 2009. They shared their first several years together living in both her home and Duane’s home before she finally agreed to sell hers and they moved to Roseburg permanently in 2014.
As a Christian, Violet shared a passion for unborn children and actively supported pro-life groups hoping to bring an end to the senseless slaughter of innocent babies. After suffering a stroke on May 22, Violet passed away two days later at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg. Violet had chosen many years ago to be buried next to her first husband Albert, sharing her parents’ plot in Reedley, California.
A memorial service for Violet will be held June 25, at 4 p.m. at Roseburg Better Life SDA Church near Fred Meyer on Garden Valley Blvd.
