On Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, Virgil Frank Miller, loving son, brother, and uncle, passed away from natural causes at age 79.
Virgil was born on July 16, 1942, in Tekamah, Nebraska to Hugh and Mildred Miller. The family moved to Glide, Oregon in 1950, where he attended school in the Glide district, and went on to dedicate four honorable years in the Air Force, and 21 in the Air Force reserves to service our country. After his military service, he worked at Nellis AFB as a heating and air-conditioning technician. After retirement from Nellis AFB, Virgil then returned to Sutherlin, Oregon to spend the remainder of his life with his mother and family.
Virgil had a passion for cars, and over the years won several awards for his roadster he owned. He had a wonderful collection of country music and loved to listen to it every day. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger days. Virgil was a kind and gentle man who loved his family and will be missed by all.
Virgil was preceded in death by his father Hugh, and mother Mildred, sister Jolene Kinnie and brother-in-law, Ralph Schultz. He is survived by his daughter, Trisha; his sister, Neola Schultz; brother, Dennis Miller, and wife Linda; as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Memorial Gardens, 1056 NW Hicks St., off Garden Valley Blvd. in Roseburg, Oregon at 2 p.m.
