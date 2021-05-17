On Friday, May 7, 2021, Virginia A. Willis, loving wife, mom, grandma, sister, friend, and homemaker gained her angel wings and peacefully passed away at the age of 85.
Virginia was born February 4, 1936 in Roseburg, Oregon to Arthur and Margaret (Conn) Matthews. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 1953. She was the youngest of five children. She is a fourth generation descendent of settlers who arrived on the Oregon Trail.
On July 18, 1955, she married the love of her life, Richard L. Willis. They actually met at his birth in 1937 when she was only 20 months old. Her mother was called upon to aid in the birthing of her friend’s first born. They attended Reston School together in their youth and went on to raise their children on the school property which is still in the family. Last summer they celebrated 65 years of blissful marriage. At the time of her passing, Richard and Virginia were residing together on her father’s family homestead land.
Together they raised two sons, Richard J. (Millie) Willis, Benjamin L. (Terry) Willis, and three daughters, Jeannette L. (Tom) Keen, Cindy K. (Kevin) Ferner, and Charlene L. (Michael) Barclay. She was blessed with 21 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren (with two on the way) and three great-great-grandchildren all of which who loved her deeply. Virginia was very actively involved with the loving and raising of most of her family members. Her family is very appreciative of her many years of assistance. She raised her family with much love and comfort, as well as motherly, but no-nonsense discipline.
Richard and Virginia shared a life full of love, family and success. It was earned by their hard work and unity. She was a homemaker that took great pride in the care and the home she provided to her family. While raising her family she also was very proficient in raising the farm animals and the garden. She was an extremely productive woman who built their home with her own hands. She has preserved more fruit, vegetables, wild game and livestock than a person can imagine. Her skills at building and repairing things was amazing! She was a capable woman who preferred to do what was known as “man’s work” on her own.
Richard and Virginia’s idea of a family vacation was to load all the horses, children, friends, and dogs into trucks and trailers to go on exciting hunting trips to Eastern Oregon. For 27 consecutive years they went every fall to Eagle Cap Wilderness area to hunt. Richard loves to sing the praises of her ability to cook meals for 20 or more people on a collapsible wood cook stove with oven. She was even able to bake his favorite sourdough biscuits, deep in the middle of the wilderness.
In 1984, they branched out on their own and started Richard Willis Logging. They worked side by side every day. They could overhaul any Caterpillar or tractor and repair anything with a motor or tracks. She could set chokers and end hooks with the best of them. She also handled the accounting and organizational end of business. They retired together in 1998.
In retirement, together they immensely enjoyed attending and participating in several of their grandchildren’s sports, 4-H and equine events. For many years they attended a plethora of sporting events and hauled horses for grandchildren to a variety of shows, parades, rodeos, and camping expeditions. These were literally their Golden Years and were filled with so much pride and joy.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Margaret (Conn) Matthews; and her in-laws Roy and Dorothy (Gurney) Willis; her siblings, Lillian Kenworthy, Ivan Matthews, Dale Matthews and Elaine Becker; her son-in-law, Richard B. McDonald; her brother-in-law Ron Willis; her sister-in-law Ruby JoAnne Peters; and a great-grandchild who passed at birth, Ellianna Rose Ramirez. She is survived by her husband, five children, and all other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
May she rest peacefully in the arms of the Lord in Heaven forever.
There will be Celebration of Life for Virginia on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the L3 Ranch, 324 Maria Lane in Roseburg, Oregon.
