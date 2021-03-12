Virginia Dorene Erickson, age 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 13th, 2020, with her family by her side at her home in Winchester, Oregon.
She was born on March 14th, 1935 in Reardon, Washington to Ruth and Otto Jahn. The youngest of five siblings.
She married Duane Erickson on March, 5th, 1955. He feels so very blessed to have had this wonderful woman by his side for 68 amazing years as his best friend, wife and the love of his life.
Virginia is survived by her husband Duane; daughters, Jenny Bell of Roseburg and Deborah Hermes of Winston; sister, Marietta Innes of Loon Lake, Washington; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one sister; and her son, Bradley Erickson.
Your smile and laughter lit up the room. We miss you every day so very much but all of the wonderful memories we have, will last us our lifetime.
No service at this time.
