Virginia Mills Howe was born in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 9, 1931, to Robert E. Mills and Virginia Dorothy Ross, followed by her brother Richard. She attended boarding school in Chicago at a young age. Later she returned to California, attended Campbell High School and gained a group of life-long friends.
There she met Charles (Chuck) Howe on a blind date. They eloped to Lake Tahoe in 1951, and headed to the east coast, then back to California. Daughters Leslie, Linda, Elizabeth, and Nancy arrived in due time. In 1963, the lure of ranch life brought them to Roseburg, Oregon. The family lived on Lane Mountain Ranch for 60 years. Ranch life was a challenge, milking the family dairy cow, winter-feeding livestock, spring lambing season, and creating a prolific garden in the summer.
Virginia was known to occasionally take out a rattlesnake and delighted in her cats. She was a talented seamstress and didn’t shy away from canning cherries and dill pickles.
Volunteering came naturally to Virginia. She was a 4-H leader for the Deer Creek Livestock club for 10+ years; Virginia was actively involved in the Douglas County fair for 4-H. She was also a volunteer at the Douglas County Museum, combining her interest in history with her love of the historic Lane Mountain Ranch which was her home.
Moving into retirement, Virginia and Chuck delighted in playing golf and opened a Subway restaurant on Stewart Parkway, with Virginia as the manager. They eventually sold the franchise and traveled the world. After each trip, Virginia’s favorite place to go was to watch a sunset at her ranch.
Virginia passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her daughter Nancy in 2018, and her grandson Kevin in 2022. She is loved and greatly missed by her husband of 72 years, Charles Howe, and her daughters Leslie Howe-Sanders (Scott), Linda Howe Merlin (Paul), Elizabeth Kinerk (Dan), grandchildren – Kyle Sanders, Levi Merlin, Bridgett Spens, Cole Spens, Julia Spens, Ryan Kinerk, and Lily Kinerk.
A private memorial for Virginia will be held at Lane Mountain Ranch. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Douglas County Museum.
