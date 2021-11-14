Vivian gained her angel wings and is now rejoicing in Heaven, reunited with those that she held so dear.
Vivian was born in Cottage Grove to Mary and Clifford Williams. She later moved to Springfield with her brother George, and her mom and stepfather, Stuart Williams. In 1950 at the age of thirteen, the family moved to Tiller, where Vivian graduated from Days Creek High School.
Vivian met and married the love of her life, Edward McElmurry, in 1955 and moved to Canyonville. They were blessed with two children before they moved to Tri City in 1960 where their third was born.
As part of the Days Creek Alumni, Vivian was part of the committee in charge of planning the annual reunions and kept in touch with many of her classmates.
Vivian became a Christian in 1961 and was a member of the Tri City Baptist Church. Her strong faith paid a very big part in her life and the church family held a special place in her heart. Many young people were influenced by her care. Whether from the nursery, Sunday school classes, or King’s Daughters, she was always eager to be involved. She cherished spending time together and those friendships until her passing.
Vivian’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren are the most recent addition to her family, and always the center of her attention when they were near, making cookies and sharing stories until her health prevented her from doing so.
Vivian is survived by her children, Kim (Phil) Williams of San Antonio, Texas; Kyle of Tri-City, Oregon; and Darla (Chuck) Pike of Bastrop, Texas; grandchildren Fred McElmurry, Jamie McElmurry, and David McElmurry, and Eric (Cindy) Turner and Kala (Brandon) Schwabe; great-grandchildren Ally, Kaleb, Kyler, Sterling, Odin; and a half-brother, Harvey Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward McElmurry; mother Mary Williams; stepfather Stuart Williams; father Clifford Williams; and brother George Williams.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation for the thoughts and prayers extended during Vivian’s illness, and a special thanks to the Sacred Heart Hospice Team and caregivers charged with her recent care.
A celebration of Life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at Tri-City Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.