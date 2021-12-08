Bill passed away unexpectedly Nov. 20, 2021. He was born Feb 17, 1958 to Rocky and Del Plant along side his twin sister, Debie. Having lived in the Roseburg area his entire life, he attended Melrose Elementary, Fremont Jr. High and Roseburg High School, graduating in 1976.
Cars were Bill’s passion, be it drag strip, oval track, muscle cars or graffiti types, Bill loved cars. After many years of working in the mill, he changed his profession to painting and restoring old time cars.
Family was very important to bill. He could often be found at sporting events, supporting one of them. He had a quiet demeanor and a deep love.
Bill is survived by his partner of 20 plus year, Lori Oglesby, son, Rocky Plant, granddaughter, Emerson Plant, stepson, Ryan Johnson, mother, Dolores Plant, sisters, Debie Watts and Roxie Plant, nephews, Nick and Pete Mandera, Corey Zwiefelhofer, niece Johanna Eastep, numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Bill played a big role in the lives of Crispin Oglesby and the James R. Faas family. He was preceded in death by his father, Rocky Ford Plant, his niece Deanna Fain and nephew Joshua Zwiefelhofer.
Bill will be greatly missed. Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. at Taylor’s Funeral Home in Winston.
