Wade "Bill" Winston, age 63, passed away on May 17, 2023, in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was born on Oct. 1, 1959, in Roseburg, Oregon. His father Harrison Winston and his mother Elsie "Ruthie" Harvie preceded him in death.
He is survived by his brothers, Harry Winston, Robin Winston and Renner Winston, three children Trevor, Renner and Annie Winston and grandchildren Isaac and Grant Winston.
Wade was a graduate of Douglas High School in 1977, where he participated in wrestling and band. He earned a bachelor's degree in music theory and composition from Oregon State University, in 1982 where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.
He spent his adult life in Terra Haute, Indiana and earned a master of science degree in music education from Indiana State University in 1987.
Wade was a member of the Indiana National Guard from 1986 thru 1992 and earned the rank of 1st lieutenant. After graduating from basic training, he received a Distinguished Honor Graduate Award, which is truly a testament to his character.
Wade was passionate about music and taught band, choir and orchestra for 20 years in Vigo County Indiana until he retired from Sarah Scott Middle School where he was the band, choir and orchestra director. He directed summer musicals through the VCSC Performing Arts Workshop and wrote countless original songs. He loved playing piano, singing and recording his own music. He played piano at St. Benedict's Church, Faith Wesleyan Church and Calvary Temple in Terra Haute.
Wade was a 5th-degree DAN black Belt and taught karate for many years in his own studio. In 1990, Wade was awarded the Presidential Sports Award for Karate by President George W. Bush for his devotion to the sport. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved gardening, fishing, camping and spending time with his children.
Wade’s legacy to this world was his love for music, his devotion to his children, Renner, Trevor, Annie and his grandchildren. He rarely missed a birthday, graduation or holiday with his children and grandchildren.
His children held a private ceremony in Terra Haute, Indiana.
Wade’s brothers, Harry, Robin and Renner will hold a celebration of life on July 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mark Brosi residence, 390 Winston Section Road, Winston, Oregon, with a lite brunch being served at 12:30 p.m.
Please bring some memories of Bill to share with all his friends and family on this day as we celebrate his legacy.
