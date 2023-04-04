Walter “Buzz” Van Harwood of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Jan 23rd, 2023, at the age of 90.
Buzz was born in Eugene, Oregon, on Nov. 2nd, 1932, to Omar and Bethel Harwood. Buzz was drafted into the Army in Jan. of 1953, spent a short time in Korea, then was a reservist and eventually was honorably discharged holding the rank of Corporal.
After leaving the service, Buzz did a few odd jobs until he was employed in Ophir, Oregon at a lumber mill. There he became friends with Jesse Williams, who later introduced Buzz to Betty Clarno, Jesse’s niece. Buzz and Betty were married by a justice of the peace in 1956.
After a few years, the couple moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where Buzz worked at Nordic Veneer for over 30 years. After he retired, he and Betty enjoyed their summers, camp hosting for the Oregon State Parks. Buzz and Betty were married for 66 years when Betty passed in 2022.
In addition to his family, Buzz enjoyed gardening and spent many seasons with his wife in their vegetable garden. Buzz, with the help of his family, built a log house for Betty in the late 1970s, where they lived for nearly 30 years. This was, he once recalled, one of his greatest achievements. He also had a deep fondness for western movies and WWII documentaries and was an amateur WWII historian. Buzz is survived by his two children, Ronald (Debbie) Harwood, and Lea (Kelly) Sevey. Buzz also has two grandchildren Christopher Harwood and Jennifer (Dean) Haefke.
There will be a service for family and friends at noon on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Oak Creek Cemetery, off of Hwy 138, just east of Roseburg. A celebration of life will follow the ceremony where Buzz was a member at the Roseburg Seventh Day Adventist Church at 2 p.m., 1109 NW Garden Valley Blvd in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.