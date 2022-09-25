Walter Eugene Burke, age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Aug. 5. He was born in Monmouth, Illinois, to Walter and Gertie Burke on Aug. 24, 1944. His family moved from Illinois to Glendale, Oregon, where he resided the majority of his childhood. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Bundeson, on Nov. 5, 1962. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.

