Walter Eugene Burke, age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Aug. 5. He was born in Monmouth, Illinois, to Walter and Gertie Burke on Aug. 24, 1944. His family moved from Illinois to Glendale, Oregon, where he resided the majority of his childhood. He married the love of his life, Marilyn Bundeson, on Nov. 5, 1962. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year.
Together they have four children; Julie Burke-Rogers, Gina Graham (Rick), Jodi Rogers (Derek) and Jamie Burke. Nine grandchildren; Whitney Jones, Alexandria Hanson, Erik Rogers, Sonia Provencal, Joshua Graham, Saebrah Rogers, Parker Burke, Paxton Burke and Payson Burke. Eight great-grandchildren; Culver Jones, Walker Jones, Winslow Hanson, Koda Hanson, Easton Rogers, Jace Rogers, Kyler Provencal and Kynlee Provencal.
Walter worked in the timber industry and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in sports. He loved the Lord and was a member of the worship team in his church for many years where he got to share his gift of singing and playing the guitar. He was preceded in death by his mother (Gertie Steele-Burke), father (Walter Burke), brothers Delbert, Leroy and Danny, and sister Gussie Rogers. He is survived by his sisters, Darlene Kovach and Wilma Myers.
A celebration of life will be held at Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Rd., Roseburg, Oct. 1, 2022, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, as he had a strong love for animals.
