Walter Dennis Stimpson, 69, born on May 23, 1952 to Charlene Elizabeth Lilley and Walter Sid Stimpson passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2022 in Medford, Oregon. He was born in Burley, Idaho and spent his childhood on his parents’ farm in Othello, Washington. As a teenager his family moved to Myrtle Creek, where he attended South Umpqua High School and met his wife, Donna.
He was married Dec. 23, 1972 to Donna Sue Mitchell.
He went to work for Roseburg Forest Products out of high school in 1972 and worked there for 33 years. He then went to work for Boeing and moved his family to Sandy, Oregon. After retirement, he returned home to Myrtle Creek.
He is survived by his wife, Donna and his five children, Michael (Tabatha) Stimpson, Tanya Stimpson, Cecile (Corey) Mauger, Matthew Stimpson, and Ashley (Casey) Duff. He had 15 grandchildren. Also survived by two brothers, Bruce Allan Stimpson and Steven Wayne Stimpson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlene Elizabeth Lilly and Walter Sid Stimpson and by a brother, Gary Lee Stimpson and a sister, Debra Jan Stimpson Phillips.
Dennis spent his life as an electrician and enjoyed spending time with his family and volunteering for his church. Dennis enjoyed hunting with his father and sons, fishing, camping, and traveling the country to visit his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife.
Memorial services will be held at the Grange in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
