On April 21, 2021, Walter White lost his long battle with Parkinson’s at Mercy hospital at the age of 80.
He was a teacher at Fremont Junior High and was blessed to lend 32 years of educating the younger generations in geography, photography and publications. In his youth, his interests trended towards racing, working on cars and golf. In his later years his passions were restoring and showing classic cars (dozens of trophies), car clubs, and bowling (5 league rings) at which he was highly successful.
He is survived, remembered and loved by his children - two daughters, stepson and his 63 Plymouth.
Due to current health conditions, we are looking at a drive by memorial service; we will post flyers in several locations he used to frequent for the date and time.
Walt’s home phone is still working and we are happy to talk to anyone who calls.
