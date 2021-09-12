Heaven truly gained an angel when our precious Mom and Grammy, Wanda Rae (Howard) Calvert, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. She was a lifetime resident of Porter Creek, born to Ralph and Alta Howard on January 3, 1948.
Wanda met her future husband Merton (Moose) Calvert Sr. while working at the Porter Creek store. They wed on April 30th, 1965. Together, they had four children; Melody, Merton Jr., Mickey, and Misti, and were blessed with ten grandchildren; Shantina and Eli Rust (children of Melody & Tim,) Marisa and Matthew Calvert (children of Merton Jr. & Mary,) Maelee and Mickenzie Calvert (children of Mickey & Kayla,) and Taylor, Madison, Tate, and Alli Davis (children of Misti & Don.)
Wanda worked at Douglas High School in the attendance office and library, for over 30 years. She was a friendly face, voice of comfort, and confidante for all who came in contact with her. She made an impact in the lives of countless students, families, and staff during her time at work. She had an infectious and welcoming smile that always brightened everyone’s day.
However, the job she treasured the most, was that of Mom and Grammy. Her children and grandchildren made up her entire world. When she was in their company, you could see how much joy it brought to her life. She devoted all her time and energy into being a Mom and Grandma. She was naturally the most selfless woman that anyone could know. You could see this every day in the endless sacrifices she made to ensure others were happy. She treasured her time with each of us and we were beyond blessed to get to call her Mom and Grammy.
Wanda is survived by her children, grandchildren, two sisters (Nona (Howard) Cook of Winston, and Darla (Howard) Walker of Tenmile,) along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Wanda’s love and sweet personality will leave an imprint on anyone who was fortunate enough to know her. She possessed unbelievable strength throughout her life and was, and will continue to be, the most amazing role model anyone could have. To say she will be missed is an enormous understatement, words cannot describe the incredible loss that we feel.
A viewing will be held at Taylor's Family Mortuary on Thursday, September 16 from 5-7 p.m. A private graveside service will be held for the family. There will also be a celebration of life on Saturday, September 18. A location and time to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.