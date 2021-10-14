Wanda E. Turpin was born May 7, 1922 to Jim and Evelyn McHugill at their home in Dodge Canyon near Sutherlin, Oregon. Wanda was the eldest of six children and carried a loving sense of responsibility for her siblings her entire life. She was raised in Oakland, Oregon; even though she resided in Roseburg for most of her adult life she always called Oakland home. Wanda was unable to finish her senior year at Oakland High due to medical reasons however, she later completed her GED at Umpqua Community College. On Feb. 4, 1941, she married Ray Byron Turpin of Yoncalla, Oregon. Wanda and Byron had two children, a son Robert who lives in Hillsboro, Oregon and a daughter Margret Louise, who survived for only a few weeks.
Wanda was an accomplished quilter and seamstress. She had a particular talent for designing and producing uniform patches for local sports teams and law enforcement agencies. She was a longtime member of the Oakland Church of Christ. Wanda spent endless hours gardening, baking and canning in the kitchen. She especially loved doing anything with and for her family. In later years, she enjoyed traveling and went on several extended trips with friends to experience the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii. Trips she most often talked about were to New Zealand and Fiji.
Wanda passed away Sept. 28, 2021 at age 99, in Forest Grove, Oregon. She is survived by her son Robert Turpin (Susan), brother Stanley McHugill (Dana), grandchildren Rhonda Scott (Cedric), Kenneth Turpin (Christine), and Andrew Turpin (Adina) and six great-grandchildren.
Wanda was of pioneer stock; faithful, hardworking, loyal to friends and family, honest in her opinions, quick with a smile and willing to stand up for her beliefs. Fittingly a graveside service will be held at Applegate Pioneer Cemetery in Yoncalla at 1:00 PM, Oct. 23, 2021. She will be dearly missed.
