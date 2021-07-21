Wanda Lee Yocham was born on July 25, 1932 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and passed away on July 18, 2021 in Sutherlin, Oregon. Her family moved to California where she met and married Harold James Wright in July of 1948. Harold preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 1997. Wanda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to all.
She leaves behind 8 children: Doug (Toni) of Riddle, Cindy Wright of Corvallis, and Kenny of Kent WA, Tutti (Hearld) Wilson, Eppie Valenzuela, Larry (Zada) and Carolyn (George) Enlow all of Sutherlin and Joe (Trudy) of Desert Hot Springs, CA. Wanda put family and home above all else. She loved her thirteen grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren very much. She will be greatly missed.
At her request, there will be no service. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fair Oaks Cemetery in Sutherlin.
