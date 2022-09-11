Warren Good was born Jan. 10, 1924, in Girard, Illinois, to Almon and Dessie (Jones) Good. He passed away on July 19, 2022, at 98½ years old. We feel very blessed with our time spent with him.
He grew up on a farm and learned hard work at a young age. Our dad was one of the hardest workers ever. He met and married Virginia Stinnett on July 18, 1942. They brought their family to Oregon from Illinois in 1951.
Warren worked at Martin Box Lumber and then Roseburg Lumber for 35 years, always providing for his family. He was a member of the local 2949 Union and a 70-year member of the Brotherhood of Carpenter’s & Joiners Union.
He grew up in the Depression era with nine siblings. Of those, Rosie, Minnie, Mary, Adda Mae and Russell, have preceded him, along with his half-brother Leland, who was killed on the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor in 1941. Leland wanted dad to join the U.S. Navy so they could be in the same unit — we are really glad he didn’t.
He was a WWII Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945. He was quite proud to wear his WWII hat, and to those of you who showed respect by paying for his groceries or meals, he was truly appreciative and let everyone know about it.
He loved to garden and his garden was amazing! He also loved bingo at Seven Feathers on Tuesday and Friday where he made many friends.
He was preceded by his wife of 69 years, Virginia, daughter Trish McElhanon and son Leland Good. He is survived by Harold Good (Marcia), Lavon Gass (Gene), Chryel Bright (Alan), Connie Good, Pam Oerman (Jon), sisters Edna Breeze, Marilyn Breeze and brother Kenneth Good as well as numerous grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids.
He always had a smile … we will miss him so! A celebration of life will be Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at Fair Oaks Church, Sutherlin, Oregon. Come help us celebrate a life well lived.
