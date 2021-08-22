Wayne Chapp was born on August 7, 1943, in Blue Springs, Nebraska to Ernest F. Chapp and Wilma G. Schultze Chapp. He passed away on August 3, 2021, in Kellogg, Oregon after a battle with Cancer. He attended school in both Blue Springs and Beatrice, Nebraska.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1961, completing a West PAC cruise on the aircraft carrier USS Lexington, and a course as an air traffic controlman in Brunswick, Georgia. He was an air traffic controlman at Moffett Federal Airfield, in Mountain View, California, prior to leaving the Navy. He met and married Linda Hibler in California, and they had a daughter, Blayne M. Chapp.
After leaving the Navy he stayed in California, working for Paul Masson vineyard, Hewlett Packard as a painter, and as a dispatcher for Santa Clara County before entering the Fire Service for the City of San Jose. He was “on the circuit” until he settled at Station 14 at Saratoga and Doyle, and stayed there until his retirement in 2000. He made many longtime friends along the way. During that time, he developed a device for moving people they encountered on medical calls without causing further injury, the “Chapp Strapp”. He and fellow firefighter and dear friend, Tom Conry, built enough Chapp Strapps to put on each of the San Jose Fire rigs. He was very proud of this accomplishment. He loved the camaraderie and brotherhood of the fire service. He retired as a Fire Engineer in 2000.
He married his wife, Janet Rothrock, in 1994. They retired to Kellogg, Oregon in 2002, and lived there until his death. They enjoyed traveling for a few years after retirement, seeing Fiji, Australia, New Zealand (a favorite), Hawai’i, Alaska and across and around the United States numerous times. They found a place they liked in Arizona and have visited there during the winter for the last several years.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Janet Chapp of Kellogg, his daughter Blayne Chapp-Brown of Georgia, brothers Fred Chapp and wife Rosie, and Harold Aden, Jr. and wife Roberta, all of Nebraska. Grandsons Bryan Chapp, of Kellogg, Dominick and Jaimie Brown, of Georgia. Bonus children Scott Gilley and Tiffany Gilley, of Roseburg. Bonus grandchildren Chase Gilley and wife Erin, Zachary Chaffin and Jennifer Chaffin, all of Roseburg. Numerous nieces, a nephew and cousins in the Midwest. Also, long-time close friend, Tom Conry “TC”.
He loved his family and his Fire Service family. He was described by friends and co-workers as a “gentle giant”, “bigger than life” and a free spirit. He was loved by his immediate family and his fire service family. He will be greatly missed.
We wish to thank Bristol Hospice and the Kellogg Fire Department for their assistance. They were always there when needed.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in his name.
