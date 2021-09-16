Wayne L. Fortune passed away on Sept. 1, 2021 after a battle with Covid. He was born to Marion and Betty Fortune on May 27, 1947 in Roseburg, Oregon. He grew up in Glide and lived for a number of years in Myrtle Creek.
Wayne left behind his friend and companion, Vickie; two sons, Matt and Scott (Nickie); two grandchildren, Julie Sai and Scott (Bubba); one great-grandchild, Emma; also surviving him is sister, Faye Norton.
He loved to fish, go dancing, and help his friends.
A celebration of life will be on Oct. 2, 2021 at Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge at 2 p.m. (upstairs).
