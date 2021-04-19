Wayne O’Banion Jr. passed away peacefully with his wife Jane and other loved ones by his side on April 7, 2021.
Wayne was born October 17, 1939. He graduated from Sutherlin High School in 1957 and upon graduating, enlisted into the Army where he served until 1960.
Wayne married Salina Jane Matthews on May 26, 1977 and they enjoyed forty-three years of marriage in Sutherlin, Oregon, embraced by the love of family and friends in the community. Their place of worship was the Calapooia Free Methodist Church of Sutherlin where they made many friends. Wayne worked at US Plywood also known as Champion International for approximately 30 years until the mill closed in the early 1990s.
Wayne enjoyed gardening and the wildlife that grazed in his yard daily, and looked forward to deer hunting every fall. He also loved to travel, especially on the water where he and Jane took several cruises with friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife Jane; nephew, Kelley Bay; niece, Heather Davis both of Sutherlin; grandnephew, Dustin Becker; grandniece, Ruth Becker; her daughter Victoria; aunt Barbara (Bobbie) Grimes; two uncles, Tom and Charles Mealer; brother-in-law, Elmer Bay; along with numerous cousins.
Services will be held Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Roseburg at the Veterans Cemetery (enter off of Harvard Blvd). If attending, please wear a mask.
In place of flowers, please make donations to Mercy Hospice Foundation, 2700 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, OR 97471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.