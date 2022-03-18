Mickey Thompson, age 91, passed peacefully in the care of the Roseburg VA Community Living Center on March 13, 2022. Mickey was born Jan. 28, 1931 in Roseburg and was raised in Sutherlin and Cottage Grove, Oregon. Mickey served his country honorably as a Navy Corpsman during the Korean War.
After surviving the Frozen Chosin Reservoir battle, Mickey met and married his wife of 67 years, Annie Loya, in 1953. After their discharge, the Thompson’s spent two years in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where Mickey graduated with a business degree and a new baby girl. The tiny Thompson family moved to Sutherlin, where it grew with the birth of their son and youngest daughter.
They bought Sutherlin Auto Supply from Mickey’s mother, Lochie, after the death of his father, Curly. They raised their family and operated the parts store until their retirement. In this time, they gave countless hours of volunteer time in the community and hosted many foreign students, growing the family further.
Upon retirement, they hit the road in a motor home for 18 years, traveling the country and working at many state and national parks.
Mickey is survived by his brother, Steve Thompson and wife Kathleen, of Fairbanks, Alaska, his three children: Kathy Spjut and husband Al, of North Bend, Oregon, Mickey Thompson Jr., of Roseburg, Oregon, and Laura Ledford and husband Casey, of Farmington, New Mexico. Mickey was dearly loved by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
It’s not what you gather, but rather what you scatter that tells of the life you’ve led. Well done, Mickey. Well done.
Services will be held Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Roseburg, Oregon. A VA committal service with honors to follow at 2 p.m. committal shelter and columbarium wall of the VA National Cemetery in Roseburg.
