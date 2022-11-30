Wilda (Willy) LaRoque, age 79, passed away Nov. 26, 2022. She was born Jan. 2, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, to Ray and Dorothy Gilbert. At the age of 16, she met the love of her life, Larry LaRoque. After graduating in 1960, they married and relocated from Roseburg to Sacramento. Together they had three children and eventually settled back in Roseburg to raise their family.

