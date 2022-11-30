Wilda (Willy) LaRoque, age 79, passed away Nov. 26, 2022. She was born Jan. 2, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, to Ray and Dorothy Gilbert. At the age of 16, she met the love of her life, Larry LaRoque. After graduating in 1960, they married and relocated from Roseburg to Sacramento. Together they had three children and eventually settled back in Roseburg to raise their family.
Willy’s greatest joy was caring for her family and close friends. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings that always included a plethora of good food, lunch dates with her girlfriends, wood carving, weaving, creating flower arrangements, and just about anything else she could do to decorate her home. She was employed by Uarco Business Forms and retired after 22 years of service.
Willy was preceded in death by her brother, Dick Gilbert, brother-in-law, Don Moran and daughter Treva Hoffman. She is survived by her husband Larry LaRoque; son, Scott LaRoque and wife Corinna; daughter, Kelly Cook and husband Kelly; sister-in-laws, LaVerne Moran and Daphyne Gilbert; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her niece and nephews; all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
A celebration of life will be held after the first of the year at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oregon Community Foundation – Treva Hoffman Foundation Fund. Visit bit.ly/trevahoffmanfoundationfund
