On Feb. 4, 2022, Willa Joyce Helvie, 88, passed from this broken world to her Heavenly home. She was born April 5, 1933 in Pasadena, California, as the daughter of Homer and Gladys (Dornton) Thompson. Willa graduated from Riverside Community College in 1954. She married the love of her life, Howard Keith Helvie, on Oct. 23, 1955. She was an Air Force wife for 14 years and traveled as far Avalon AFB in Geelong, Australia. They were married almost 40 years when Keith passed, way too soon in 1995. A piece of her heart died with him.
Willa was a Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, professional seamstress, bookkeeper and office manager. She attended the Calapooia Free Methodist Church for many years and was known for her delicious pies. She also enjoyed sewing, painting, playing the piano and the ukulele her son, Kent, made for her. Willa loved to go fishing, especially when she “out-fished” the guys. She greatly enjoyed time at the beach, watching the beauty of the breaking waves. Willa loved her family fiercely. Her happiest times were spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Willa was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Marlene, and her loving husband, Keith. Willa is survived by her daughter, Belinda and husband Tom, of Terrebonne, Oregon, her grandsons, Aaron Hart and wife Alisa of Basel, Switzerland, Daniel Hart and wife Christi of Bend, Oregon, Joshua Hart and wife Savannah of Depoe Bay, Oregon, and her great-grandchildren, Landon and Liam of Bend, Oregon, as well as Ivan & Olga of Basel, Switzerland. She is also survived by her son, Kent Helvie and Suzanne Wayne, of Oakland, Oregon and her grandsons, Caleb and Micah, of Roseburg, Oregon, and by her son, Kevin Helvie and Erik Katz of West Point, California. Willa also leaves behind her best friend of over 50 years, Diane Ceynar of Lakewood Colorado and dear friends, Estella Hart of over 40 years, of Glide, and Cordelia James of Sutherlin. The family wishes to thank the Care Staff at Callahan Court Memory Care and Mercy Hospice, both of Roseburg, for their extraordinary care and compassion shown to Willa and her family. They were angels in disguise.
There will be a private memorial and scattering of her ashes at a later date. Arrangements in the care of Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses, Roseburg, Oregon.
